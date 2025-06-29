Left Menu

India's Forex Solidifies with Stable Reserves Amid Global Dynamics

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.02 billion this week to USD 697.93 billion after previous gains, with the Reserve Bank of India showing robust Forex management. This stability covers 11 months of imports and almost all external debt, reflecting a resilient external sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:10 IST
India's Forex Solidifies with Stable Reserves Amid Global Dynamics
India's forex reserves (Representational). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves have shown a downward trend this week, with a decrease of USD 1.02 billion, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. After notable gains the previous week, stabilizing at USD 697.93 billion, the decline underscores the complexities of managing national reserves in fluctuating global markets.

The latest data from June 20 reveals a dip in foreign currency assets by USD 0.36 billion, bringing the total to USD 589.07 billion. Concurrently, gold reserves saw a marginal drop of USD 5.73 million to USD 85.74 billion, while special drawing rights decreased by USD 85 million, now totaling USD 18.67 billion. These shifts highlight RBI's strategic responses and adaptations to the evolving economic landscape.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has assured the public, affirming that India's foreign exchange reserves are adequate to cover 11 months of imports and approximately 96 percent of the nation's external debt. The governor's statements underscore confidence in the country's external sector resilience, a testament to the RBI's proactive approaches and its commitment to navigating economic challenges while boosting reserve assets such as gold, evidenced by strategic additions since 2021.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025