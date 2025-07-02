Left Menu

BoE's Taylor says soft landing for UK economy is at risk

Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor, who has voted repeatedly to cut interest rates, said on Tuesday that a soft landing for Britain's economy was now at risk. In my view, we've seen the economy slowing down," Taylor told Bloomberg TV in an interview. "I don't think bigger cuts are necessarily needed or desirable," Taylor said.

Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor, who has voted repeatedly to cut interest rates, said on Tuesday that a soft landing for Britain's economy was now at risk. "I would say now that soft landing is at risk. In my view, we've seen the economy slowing down," Taylor told Bloomberg TV in an interview.

"I don't think bigger cuts are necessarily needed or desirable," Taylor said. However, he added having only eight Monetary Policy Committee meetings per year posed an "integer problem" for policymakers seeking a faster pace of easing.

