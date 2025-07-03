UP Launches Ambitious Rozgar Mission for Youth Employment

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has taken a significant step in bolstering youth employment by approving the UP Rozgar Mission. The initiative aims to create job opportunities for the state's youth in both national and international arenas.

According to State Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, the mission seeks to eliminate reliance on third-party agencies by obtaining its own recruitment license, targeting high-demand international sectors. The cabinet also integrated amendments to labour regulations, encouraging greater participation of women in the state's industrial workforce.

Rajbhar underscored the importance of these developments, which align with the state's broader economic objectives. These strategic decisions are anticipated to drive economic transformation and empower various social sectors within Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)