India Launches Anti-Dumping Investigation on Indonesian Paper Imports

The DGTR has started an anti-dumping probe into imported multi-layer paperboard from Indonesia, responding to domestic producers' complaints. This investigation aims to assess the impact of allegedly cheap imports on local industries. Pending results, the finance ministry will decide if anti-dumping duties should be applied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:20 IST
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has commenced an anti-dumping investigation concerning multi-layer paperboard imports from Indonesia. This action comes after domestic paper manufacturers lodged complaints alleging that these imports adversely impact local industries.

The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association, representing domestic entities, submitted an application prompting the DGTR to investigate the extent and effect of the alleged dumping on the industry. This type of paperboard is crucial for various packaging sectors, including pharmaceuticals and electronics.

If the investigation corroborates the claims of material harm to Indian producers, the Directorate may propose levying duties on these imports. The finance ministry will finalize any duties' imposition, ensuring fair trade under the WTO's framework. Already, India has enacted similar duties across various products to balance its trade interests.

