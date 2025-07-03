India Launches Anti-Dumping Investigation on Indonesian Paper Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has commenced an anti-dumping investigation concerning multi-layer paperboard imports from Indonesia. This action comes after domestic paper manufacturers lodged complaints alleging that these imports adversely impact local industries.

The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association, representing domestic entities, submitted an application prompting the DGTR to investigate the extent and effect of the alleged dumping on the industry. This type of paperboard is crucial for various packaging sectors, including pharmaceuticals and electronics.

If the investigation corroborates the claims of material harm to Indian producers, the Directorate may propose levying duties on these imports. The finance ministry will finalize any duties' imposition, ensuring fair trade under the WTO's framework. Already, India has enacted similar duties across various products to balance its trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)