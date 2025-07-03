Left Menu

WHO Advocates Tax Increase on Sugary Drinks, Alcohol, and Tobacco

The World Health Organization is advocating for a 50% price increase on sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco via taxation over the next decade to reduce consumption and bolster public health. The initiative, aimed at curbing diseases and raising $1 trillion by 2035, faces opposition from industry groups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) urges nations to implement a 50% tax increase on sugary drinks, alcohol, and tobacco over the next decade. This move aims to curb consumption, associated with chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer, while compensating for dwindling development aid and rising public debt.

During the '3 by 35' launch at the UN Finance for Development conference in Seville, WHO assistant director-general Jeremy Farrar emphasized health taxes as vital tools for change. The WHO estimates that $1 trillion could be raised by 2035, drawing inspiration from countries like Colombia and South Africa that have benefited from such taxes.

The plan includes provisions for governments to raise prices significantly, from $4 to $10 by 2035. While the WHO also considers taxing ultra-processed foods, the initiative has met resistance. Critics argue there is little evidence that such taxes improve health outcomes, though the plan garners support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Bank, and the OECD.

