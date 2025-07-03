Transforming Transit: Himachal's Green Energy Vision in Action

In a move to revolutionize transportation in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched 24 state-of-the-art Volvo buses. Speaking at Solan's Kyari Ghat, he highlighted the government's commitment to transforming the region into a 'Green Energy State' by investing in world-class transportation infrastructure.

Over the past two years, the Himachal government has provided an annual grant of Rs 1,000 crore to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), acquiring 500 diesel buses, 300 electric buses, and 30 Volvo buses. Plans are underway to purchase 100 Tempo Travellers to further enhance public transport services.

Recognizing road transport's crucial role due to limited rail and air connectivity, the Chief Minister stressed efforts to improve HRTC services. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed the importance of these buses, serving daily commuters across remote areas. Financial benefits for HRTC employees and the construction of new bus stands are also in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)