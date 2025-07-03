Left Menu

Air Canada Unveils Exclusive Discounts for Indian Travelers

Air Canada is offering exclusive discounts of up to INR 2,900 on round-trip tickets from India to Canada, valid for booking between June 23 and July 7, 2025. This special promotion celebrates Canada Day and encourages Indian travelers to explore the nation between September 1, 2025, and March 26, 2026.

03-07-2025
Air Canada has announced an exclusive offer for Indian travelers with discounts up to INR 2,900 on round-trip economy fares. This special promotion, in the context of Canada Day celebrations, extends from June 23 to July 7, 2025, for journeys scheduled between September 1, 2025, and March 26, 2026.

The discount applies on all non-stop routes from New Delhi and Mumbai to major Canadian cities such as Toronto and Montréal, enhancing connectivity across Air Canada's expansive North American network. The initiative aims to encourage exploration of Canada by Indian passengers, whether for business, leisure, or family visits.

Arun Pandeya, Air Canada's General Manager for India, expressed delight in extending celebration offers to Indian customers. Travelers can access details and book tickets via Air Canada's website. Air Canada recently received the title of 'Best Airline in North America' at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

