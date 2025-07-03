India and Ghana Forge Comprehensive Partnership to Boost Trade and Security

India and Ghana have elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership, focusing on defense, food security, and pharmaceuticals. This development transpired after talks between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

The partnership aims to double two-way trade over the next five years. Modi emphasized India's role not only as a partner but as a co-traveler in Ghana's developmental journey.

The two nations signed four pacts to enhance cooperation. Discussions also focused on agriculture support, vaccine production, and defense collaboration, including counter-terrorism efforts and security through solidarity. The meeting marked the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Ghana in three decades.