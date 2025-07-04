Orange MEA Releases 2024 CSR Report Focused on Inclusion and Local Impact

Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) has published its 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, titled “Cultivating Impact,” reinforcing its unwavering commitment to driving sustainable, inclusive development across the 17 countries where it operates. The report presents a bold vision for how the telecoms giant is anchoring its mission in everyday life through digital access, skills development, energy inclusion, and social empowerment.

As digital, energy, economic, and financial transitions continue to reshape Africa and the Middle East, Orange is positioning itself as a catalyst for human-centered digital transformation, rooted deeply in the realities of local communities.

Building a Future Grounded in Digital Access and Inclusion

At the heart of OMEA’s strategy is the belief that digital technology must serve people, regardless of geography or socio-economic status. This people-first approach is built on expanding access to resilient, optimized, and low-carbon digital infrastructure, and a firm commitment to the circular economy—through recovery, refurbishment, and recycling of network and mobile equipment.

In some of the most remote areas of Africa and the Middle East, Orange is making the digital age a lived experience, enabling millions to engage in education, entrepreneurship, and communication via:

Orange Digital Centers (ODCs) for free digital education and entrepreneurship support

Max it, the super-app offering seamless access to mobile services

Orange Money and Orange Bank Africa for financial inclusion

Orange Energies for clean, accessible energy solutions

Local Empowerment Through People-Driven Action

With a workforce of 18,000 employees, Orange is translating its values into tangible programs through its #OrangeEngageforChange initiative. This employee engagement platform champions high-impact, socially oriented projects, empowering staff to contribute directly to local development challenges.

The company's CSR footprint extends across health, culture, environmental preservation, and community resilience, with a major emphasis on supporting youth, women, and entrepreneurs.

To date, Orange’s Digital Centers have trained and supported over 1.2 million people, equipping them with 21st-century skills and entrepreneurial capabilities to thrive in increasingly digital economies.

“Cultivating impact means anchoring our mission in people’s daily lives by turning our commitments into meaningful, lasting actions,” said Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. “In 2025, we will continue, together, to accelerate this positive transformation to build a fairer, more inclusive, and more resilient future.”

A CSR Vision Aligned With Local Realities

Orange’s CSR strategy is not a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, it is designed with local relevance and community co-creation in mind. Each initiative is tailored to territory-specific needs, ensuring that programs speak directly to the cultural, social, and economic dynamics of the 17 countries where Orange MEA operates.

“Our responsibility is to act in a way that is concrete, measurable, and aligned with local challenges,” said Asma Ennaifer, Executive Director of CSR, Orange Digital Center, and Communications for OMEA. “Every action we take only matters if it brings tangible progress for women, youth, entrepreneurs, and the communities we serve.”

Orange’s Development Model: Economic Performance Meets Social Responsibility

OMEA’s CSR efforts are built on a development model that unites economic performance with social impact. From digital entrepreneurship to green energy access, the company is reshaping how corporations can drive shared value in regions marked by developmental challenges and immense potential.

The “Cultivating Impact” report underscores that Orange MEA sees its role not merely as a service provider, but as a social partner and change agent—supporting national development goals, strengthening ecosystems, and nurturing local talent to lead the way forward.

As Africa and the Middle East continue their transition into a new era of growth and connectivity, Orange MEA’s CSR roadmap offers a clear signal: true impact is achieved when innovation is inclusive, sustainable, and anchored in local realities.