UPDATE 1-Explosive drone intercepted near Erbil airport in northern Iraq, security statement says

An explosive drone was shot down near Erbil airport in northern Iraq on Thursday, the Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said in a statement.

There were no casualties reported, according to two security sources. The "Flight operations at the airport continued normally and the airport was not affected by any damage", the Erbil airport authority said in a statement.

The incident only caused a temporary delay in the landing of one aircraft, the statement added.

