EU Aviation Safety Agency to investigate Air India Express's engine compliance issues

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Friday it will investigate Air India Express's failure to change engine parts on an Airbus plane in a timely manner and forging of records to show compliance.

It will investigate the matter with engine maker CFM International and the Indian watchdog, it said.

Reuters had reported that India's aviation watchdog had reprimanded the budget carrier in March for the violations pertaining to an Airbus A320.

