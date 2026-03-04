Crude Tensions: Indian Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Crisis
Indian government bond yields reached a three-week high due to rising global crude oil prices amid Middle East tensions. Brent crude nearing USD 85 per barrel triggered a sell-off in domestic bonds, raising concerns over inflation and India's current account deficit. Geopolitical risks increase uncertainty.
Indian government bond yields surged on Wednesday, hitting a near three-week high, as global crude oil prices spiked due to escalating Middle East tensions. The benchmark 10-year government's security yield soared to 6.7112 percent, marking its peak since February 20, as reported by market observers.
Market analysts linked the rise in yields to Brent crude's recent climb towards USD 85 per barrel, triggering a domestic bond sell-off. This surge in oil prices is perceived as inflationary, potentially expanding India's current account deficit and dampening market sentiment.
Geopolitical tensions have intensified following a joint military offensive by the US and Israel against Iran. The conflict has escalated with missile and drone attacks, further unsettling markets. Additionally, the Strait of Hormuz shutdown has disrupted oil supplies, exacerbating imported inflation concerns for India, which relies on it for a substantial portion of its energy imports.
