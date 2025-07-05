Left Menu

India's Retaliatory Move: Navigating Trade Tsunami with the US

India reserves the right to impose retaliatory duties on US tariffs on auto parts under WTO safeguards. This procedural step is part of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, aiming to double trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. The interim trade agreement's timeline remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:32 IST
India's Retaliatory Move: Navigating Trade Tsunami with the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic procedural move, India has reserved its rights to impose retaliatory duties against US-imposed tariffs on auto parts, officials indicate. This step falls under the WTO agreement on safeguards, showcasing India's diplomatic stance on ongoing trade negotiations with the United States.

According to a notification circulated by the WTO at India's request, the proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations involves raising tariffs on selected US-originating products. This notification is deemed essential to preserving India's rights without affecting current discussions surrounding the potential trade pact.

India and the United States are committed to expanding bilateral trade, targeting USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion. Negotiations are intended to lead to an interim trade agreement; however, uncertainties loom over its conclusion by the July 9 deadline, sources suggest.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025