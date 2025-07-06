Balancing Trade: Minister Goyal's Pitch for Protection and Growth in J&K

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a significant pitch to apple traders in Jammu and Kashmir, promising to address their concerns over imports. He stressed the importance of achieving a balance between the needs of growers and consumers in the region.

In response to stakeholder suggestions, Goyal indicated a willingness to consider reducing the goods and services tax (GST) on handicrafts. He urged stakeholders to provide detailed information to the Union finance ministry, which he plans to discuss for potential inclusion in a lower tax bracket.

Goyal highlighted issues regarding the import duty on Kashmiri apples, which currently face a minimum import price and a 50% duty. He reiterated India's commitment to safeguarding local industry interests, particularly in ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

