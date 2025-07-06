Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Firecracker Factory Leaves One Dead

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Keelathayilpatti village resulted in one death and five injuries. The incident, suspected to be caused by chemical friction, has led to the arrest of a factory foreman. Injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 06-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 20:10 IST
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village claimed the life of a worker and injured five others on Sunday, according to local authorities.

Police suspect that the explosion occurred due to friction between chemicals during the manufacturing process. A foreman from the factory has been detained in connection with the incident.

Emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, while investigations into the exact cause of the explosion continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

