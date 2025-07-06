Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Firecracker Factory Leaves One Dead
An explosion at a firecracker factory in Keelathayilpatti village resulted in one death and five injuries. The incident, suspected to be caused by chemical friction, has led to the arrest of a factory foreman. Injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti village claimed the life of a worker and injured five others on Sunday, according to local authorities.
Police suspect that the explosion occurred due to friction between chemicals during the manufacturing process. A foreman from the factory has been detained in connection with the incident.
Emergency services rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, while investigations into the exact cause of the explosion continue.
