Modi Urges BRICS to Lead Global Cooperation with AI and Multipolarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BRICS to spearhead global cooperation for a multipolar world at the 17th BRICS Summit. Highlighting the bloc's diversity, he emphasized innovative AI use and global governance, inviting collaboration through an AI summit and a proposed BRICS Science and Research Repository.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 06:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on BRICS nations to act as catalysts for global cooperation, emphasizing the role of the bloc in fostering a multipolar world. During his address at the 17th BRICS Summit, he highlighted the group's diversity and commitment to leading by example.

Modi stressed the importance of setting benchmarks in global governance and development cooperation, aligning with the expectations of the Global South. He underscored India's dedication to utilizing artificial intelligence to address challenges in various sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

To enhance collaboration, Modi invited BRICS partners to participate in the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India and proposed the creation of a BRICS Science and Research Repository. He urged the bloc to adopt a demand-driven approach for long-term sustainability in the New Development Bank's projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

