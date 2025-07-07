Left Menu

Coursera Appoints Ashutosh Gupta to Spearhead Growth in Asia Pacific

Coursera has named Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. Gupta will lead efforts to expand Coursera's enterprise business in the region, leveraging his extensive experience in digital innovation and public-private partnerships to empower students and professionals with skills for the evolving digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:11 IST
Coursera Appoints Ashutosh Gupta to Spearhead Growth in Asia Pacific
Ashutosh Gupta Managing Director - India and Asia Pacific Coursera. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Asia Pacific region, Coursera has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. Gupta, a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience, will be at the helm of Coursera's enterprise business growth in the region.

Karine Allouche, General Manager of Enterprise at Coursera, emphasized Gupta's vital role in navigating the next phase of growth. With expertise in public-private partnerships and a proven track record in scaling businesses, Gupta is expected to drive regional transformation by preparing institutions for an AI-driven future.

With his extensive background in digital innovation and business development, including tenure at LinkedIn, Avataar Ventures, Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, Gupta is poised to enhance Coursera's mission. As demand for micro-credentials and AI-driven tools rises in Asia Pacific, Coursera aims to empower a new generation with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025