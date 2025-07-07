Coursera Appoints Ashutosh Gupta to Spearhead Growth in Asia Pacific

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Asia Pacific region, Coursera has announced the appointment of Ashutosh Gupta as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific. Gupta, a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience, will be at the helm of Coursera's enterprise business growth in the region.

Karine Allouche, General Manager of Enterprise at Coursera, emphasized Gupta's vital role in navigating the next phase of growth. With expertise in public-private partnerships and a proven track record in scaling businesses, Gupta is expected to drive regional transformation by preparing institutions for an AI-driven future.

With his extensive background in digital innovation and business development, including tenure at LinkedIn, Avataar Ventures, Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, Gupta is poised to enhance Coursera's mission. As demand for micro-credentials and AI-driven tools rises in Asia Pacific, Coursera aims to empower a new generation with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)