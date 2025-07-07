Left Menu

Iris Clothings Announces 1:1 Bonus Shares to Enhance Stock Liquidity

Iris Clothings Limited has announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance to shareholders, reflecting confidence in long-term growth. The record date is set for July 4, 2025. This strategic move aims to boost stock liquidity, expand shareholder base, and underscores the company's commitment to sharing value with its stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:00 IST
Iris Clothings Rewards Shareholders with 1:1 Bonus Share Issue. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Iris Clothings Limited, noted for its strong presence in the kidswear segment, has announced a 1:1 bonus share issuance, giving shareholders one additional share for every equity share held. This initiative, announced on July 7, aims to enhance stock liquidity and attract a broader range of investors.

The bonus shares issuance was approved by shareholders in a postal ballot on June 25, with the record date set for July 4, 2025. This move underscores the company's confidence in its business fundamentals and commitment to long-term growth. It is expected to make shares more accessible, reinforcing the firm's dedication to delivering shareholder value.

Santosh Ladha, Managing Director, stated that the bonus share issuance aligns with the company's vision for sustainable growth and expresses gratitude towards shareholders for their enduring trust. As the company expands its kidswear brand, DOREME, it plans to leverage technology and enhance its distribution network to tap new market opportunities and maintain consistent growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

