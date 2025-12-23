Air India Express Pilot Involved in Airport Assault Sparks Investigation
Delhi Police are investigating an alleged assault by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1. CCTV footage is being examined, and an FIR has been filed following a victim's complaint. The airline has suspended the pilot pending further investigation.
In a developing case of alleged misconduct, the Delhi Police have initiated a probe into an incident involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of physically assaulting a fellow passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
CCTV footage from several cameras around Terminal 1's security area is currently under analysis to piece together the precise sequence of events. Witness statements will also be scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police officials.
An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the victim, Ankit Dewan, lodged an email complaint. The airline confirmed the suspension of the pilot involved, pending further internal and external investigations.
