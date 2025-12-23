Air India Express Pilot Involved in Airport Assault Sparks Investigation

In a developing case of alleged misconduct, the Delhi Police have initiated a probe into an incident involving an off-duty Air India Express pilot accused of physically assaulting a fellow passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

CCTV footage from several cameras around Terminal 1's security area is currently under analysis to piece together the precise sequence of events. Witness statements will also be scrutinized as part of the ongoing investigation, according to police officials.

An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the victim, Ankit Dewan, lodged an email complaint. The airline confirmed the suspension of the pilot involved, pending further internal and external investigations.

