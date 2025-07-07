ADB Approves $65.8M Project to Boost Climate-Resilient Agrifood Systems in Lao PDR

In a significant move to enhance food security, boost rural incomes, and build climate resilience, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a comprehensive $65.8 million financing package for the Sustainable Agrifood Systems Sector Project in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR). This transformative initiative seeks to strengthen the country’s agrifood systems by investing in financial services, technical support, infrastructure, and food safety, particularly targeting high-value export commodities.

The project will directly benefit thousands of rural households and smallholder farmers, aiming to increase value addition, enhance export competitiveness, and ensure sustainable agricultural growth that is both inclusive and climate-adaptive.

Objectives: Climate Resilience, Food Security, and Rural Livelihoods

The project’s overarching goals are deeply aligned with Lao PDR’s national priorities and ADB’s broader development vision for Asia and the Pacific. It focuses on:

Enhancing climate resilience through climate-smart agriculture and rural infrastructure.

Improving food and nutrition security for vulnerable households.

Increasing incomes by developing market linkages for high-value commodities.

Strengthening agrifood systems to meet both domestic consumption and export demands.

By tackling these interrelated areas, the project aims to not only alleviate poverty in rural areas but also empower communities to withstand and adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change.

Geographic Focus and Key Components

The project will have nationwide coverage for financial services, ensuring that even remote farmers and agri-enterprises have access to credit and risk mitigation instruments. However, the delivery of technical advisory services and small-scale infrastructure will concentrate on specific provinces:

Southern Laos: Champasak, Salavan, and Xekong

Northern Laos: Houaphan, Phongsali, and Xaignabouli

These regions were selected based on their potential for high-impact agricultural development, vulnerability to climate risks, and need for improved rural infrastructure.

Support for High-Value Commodities

A key feature of the project is its targeted support for high-value export-oriented commodities. These include:

Bamboo – valued for its sustainability and growing global market.

Coffee – a major export earner with potential for certification and premium branding.

Durian – in high demand across regional markets, especially in China and Thailand.

Sustainable Cassava – a staple with industrial and food applications.

Tea – particularly organic and specialty varieties with export potential.

The project will promote value addition by supporting post-harvest processing, packaging, quality certification, and market integration. This will enhance farmers’ returns while meeting export market requirements.

Funding Partners and Breakdown

The $65.8 million financing package includes both concessional loans and grants, supported by multiple development partners:

$50 million from: ADB ASEAN Infrastructure Fund EU-ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility

$15.8 million in grants from: Asian Development Fund Green Climate Fund via the Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP) Investment Fund High-Level Technology Fund



This blended financing approach not only ensures long-term sustainability of the project but also mobilizes green finance to meet climate and development goals simultaneously.

ADB’s Long-Term Commitment to Food and Nutrition Security

The launch of this project is consistent with the priorities announced during ADB’s 58th Annual Meeting in May 2025, where the bank emphasized the need to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems across the Asia-Pacific region.

“This initiative is reflective of ADB’s commitment to expand its support to long-term food and nutrition security in Asia and the Pacific,” stated Shanny Campbell, ADB Country Director for the Lao PDR. “By strengthening agrifood systems, this project will benefit rural households and enterprises through higher incomes and enhanced access to markets.”

Lao PDR’s Agricultural Landscape and Development Challenges

Agriculture plays a central role in Lao PDR’s economy, providing livelihoods for over 60% of the population. The sector has untapped potential, particularly in meeting rising domestic and regional demand for safe, high-quality, and climate-resilient food products.

However, the country faces structural challenges including:

Limited access to financial and technical services

Poor rural infrastructure and connectivity

Vulnerability to climate change impacts

Gaps in food safety and quality standards

Weak post-harvest value chains

The Sustainable Agrifood Systems Sector Project is designed to directly address these issues and unlock the sector’s potential as a driver of inclusive growth and resilience.

A Blueprint for Sustainable Rural Transformation

As climate change intensifies and food security becomes a pressing global concern, the ADB’s $65.8 million investment signals a strategic and timely intervention in Lao PDR’s rural development landscape. Through a blend of modern infrastructure, financial inclusion, commodity value chains, and green financing, the project is poised to elevate the country’s agricultural competitiveness while improving the lives of its most vulnerable populations.