Landslide Disrupts Train Services in Northeast India

A landslide in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway has disrupted train services to several northeastern states, an official announced Monday.

Following the landslide, which blocked tracks between Mupa and Dihakho stations, numerous trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, affecting routes to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam.

In response, authorities have established help desks at major stations to assist passengers as efforts to clear the tracks continue.

