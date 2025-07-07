Left Menu

Landslide Disrupts Train Services in Northeast India

Train services in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam face disruptions due to a landslide in the Lumding-Badarpur section. Several trains have been cancelled or rescheduled. Authorities have opened help desks at key stations to assist passengers. The suspension will last until the tracks are cleared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:07 IST
Landslide Disrupts Train Services in Northeast India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway has disrupted train services to several northeastern states, an official announced Monday.

Following the landslide, which blocked tracks between Mupa and Dihakho stations, numerous trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, affecting routes to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam.

In response, authorities have established help desks at major stations to assist passengers as efforts to clear the tracks continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025