Landslide Disrupts Train Services in Northeast India
Train services in Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam face disruptions due to a landslide in the Lumding-Badarpur section. Several trains have been cancelled or rescheduled. Authorities have opened help desks at key stations to assist passengers. The suspension will last until the tracks are cleared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A landslide in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway has disrupted train services to several northeastern states, an official announced Monday.
Following the landslide, which blocked tracks between Mupa and Dihakho stations, numerous trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, affecting routes to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam.
In response, authorities have established help desks at major stations to assist passengers as efforts to clear the tracks continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid Infrastructure Concerns
NCLAT Quashes NCLT Order: Green Light for JSW Energy in Rail Infrastructure Insolvency Bid
Assam Celebrates Ambubachi Mahayog Amid Infrastructural Progress
Navigating the Strait: Global Intricacies of Iran Confrontations and Energy Routes
PM Modi's vision of developed India focuses not only on innovation, infra, economic progress but also timely justice: Amit Shah.