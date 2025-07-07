Left Menu

Emerging Markets Dip Amid U.S. Trade Uncertainties

Emerging market stocks and currencies faced downturns due to uncertainties in U.S. trade policy. President Trump announced the finalization of trade pacts and potential tariffs. Countries face a July deadline to respond to new tariff rates. Markets remain hopeful amid negotiations, while investors brace for impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:30 IST
Emerging market stocks and currencies experienced declines on Monday, largely due to uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and subsequent investor caution.

President Trump announced that the U.S. is close to finalizing various trade agreements and warned of increased tariffs, set to be notified by July 9 and implemented on August 1. This announcement follows his April disclosure of varied tariff rates, with a base rate of 10% and additional duties reaching up to 50%. However, initial implementation was delayed to July 9, offering countries a temporary reprieve. The delay indicates ongoing negotiations, which market analyst Fawad Razaqzada suggests has been positively received by markets.

In reaction to Trump's threats of an extra 10% tariff on BRICS nations perceived as aligning with anti-American policies, the South African rand dropped 1.2%, affecting the country's stock index. Turkey's lira also weakened following political developments. Investors and global policymakers are reassessing strategies in anticipation of tariff impacts, further affecting markets such as European and Middle Eastern currencies.

