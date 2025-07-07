Petrosen CEO to Spotlight Senegal's Energy Milestones at AEW 2025 in Cape Town

Senegal’s rapid ascent in the global energy landscape is set to take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, with Alioune Guèye, CEO of Petrosen, the national oil company (NOC), confirmed as a featured speaker. The event—Africa’s premier gathering for energy stakeholders—will be held from September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Guèye’s presence reflects the growing international recognition of Senegal’s robust oil and gas sector and the country’s ambitions to become a cornerstone of Africa’s energy transformation. With several milestone projects achieving critical progress in recent months, Senegal is positioning itself as a reliable energy supplier and investment destination.

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim: West Africa Enters the LNG Market

At the forefront of Senegal’s energy expansion is the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project, a monumental bi-national development between Senegal and Mauritania. Led by bp and Kosmos Energy, in partnership with Petrosen and Mauritania’s Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH), the GTA project began operations on December 31, 2024.

With a production capacity of 2.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) in its first phase, GTA has introduced West Africa to the global LNG supply chain. Gas from the project flows via advanced subsea infrastructure to a floating LNG hub, enabling both export and domestic utilization. AEW 2025 is expected to be a platform for Petrosen to engage new stakeholders in scaling up the project’s future phases.

Yakaar-Teranga: Massive Reserves Await Final Investment Decision

Alioune Guèye’s appearance at AEW 2025 is also timed with the ramp-up of the Yakaar-Teranga gas development, one of the largest deepwater gas discoveries in Africa with estimated reserves of 25 trillion cubic feet (tcf). Co-operated with Kosmos Energy, the project is pivotal to Senegal’s dual ambitions: meeting domestic gas-to-power demands and expanding into LNG exports.

A Final Investment Decision (FID) for Yakaar-Teranga is anticipated within 2025. Petrosen’s participation in AEW provides an opportunity to court global investors, EPC firms, and financiers to push the project toward implementation.

Sangomar Offshore Field: First Oil Project Surpasses Expectations

In a historic breakthrough for Senegal’s hydrocarbons sector, the Sangomar offshore oil field began production in June 2024, marking the country’s first offshore oil development. Operated by Woodside Energy, with Petrosen holding an 18% stake, the field has already exceeded expectations.

By the end of 2024, 16.9 million barrels of oil were produced, significantly outpacing the initial target of 11.7 million barrels. With capacity to deliver 100,000 barrels per day, Sangomar is poised to dramatically enhance Senegal’s energy security and export revenues.

Downstream Expansion: Fertilizer Production for Regional Export

Petrosen is also leading Senegal’s move downstream, advancing value-added projects that align with national development goals. A major initiative is the Senegal Fertilizer Company, a gas-fed urea and NPK fertilizer plant designed to integrate with the domestic agricultural and mining sectors.

Feasibility studies for the plant have been completed, targeting an annual production capacity of 100,000 tons. By utilizing domestic gas and phosphate resources, the project is expected to supply markets in Europe, the United States, and Brazil, strengthening Senegal’s position in the global agro-industry and enhancing food security across Africa.

Investment Destination: Senegal’s Message to Global Energy Markets

According to Tomás Gerbasio, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber, Senegal is rapidly becoming one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations in the energy space. He emphasized that Petrosen’s leadership in projects like GTA, Yakaar-Teranga, and Sangomar sends “a clear signal to global investors: Senegal is open for business, fiscally sound, and committed to long-term value creation.”

Guèye is expected to use the AEW 2025 platform to showcase investment-ready opportunities, reinforce Senegal’s policy and regulatory stability, and highlight the country’s strategic role in advancing Africa’s energy independence.

African Energy Week 2025: The Deal-Making Hub for African Energies

Hosted annually by the African Energy Chamber, AEW has earned a reputation as Africa’s premier forum for high-impact energy partnerships. It brings together governments, IOCs, NOCs, financiers, technology providers, and service companies to negotiate, announce, and accelerate key projects.

With Petrosen’s strong project pipeline, Senegal is expected to feature prominently at AEW 2025, where transformative agreements, technology collaborations, and funding commitments may be forged.

For more information, visit: www.AECWeek.com

A New Energy Chapter for Senegal

With strategic offshore projects already operational and more on the horizon, Senegal is transitioning from energy frontier to regional powerhouse. Under Alioune Guèye’s leadership, Petrosen is at the helm of a bold new chapter—one characterized by innovation, resilience, and regional collaboration. AEW 2025 will not only highlight Senegal’s achievements but serve as a launchpad for its next generation of energy growth.