Turmoil in Russian Government: Former Transport Minister's Shocking Act
Roman Starovoit, former Russian Transport Minister, reportedly shot himself after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin. His sudden departure from office and subsequent actions have stirred significant attention and speculation, highlighting the tense political atmosphere in Russia.
Russian former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has reportedly shot himself, according to the Izvestiya news outlet, which cited an unnamed source on Monday.
In a sudden move that has drawn widespread attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Starovoit from his ministerial role earlier the same day.
The incident has prompted further speculation about the internal pressures within Russian politics, as the country grapples with ongoing governmental tensions.
