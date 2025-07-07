Left Menu

Turmoil in Russian Government: Former Transport Minister's Shocking Act

Roman Starovoit, former Russian Transport Minister, reportedly shot himself after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin. His sudden departure from office and subsequent actions have stirred significant attention and speculation, highlighting the tense political atmosphere in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:34 IST
Turmoil in Russian Government: Former Transport Minister's Shocking Act
Roman Starovoit
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian former Transport Minister Roman Starovoit has reportedly shot himself, according to the Izvestiya news outlet, which cited an unnamed source on Monday.

In a sudden move that has drawn widespread attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Starovoit from his ministerial role earlier the same day.

The incident has prompted further speculation about the internal pressures within Russian politics, as the country grapples with ongoing governmental tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025