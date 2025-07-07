Left Menu

Markets Brace for Trump's Tariff Deadline Showdown

Wall Street is diving into a volatile week as Trump's tariff deadlines approach. Share prices in major indices are falling, driven by renewed tensions between Elon Musk and Trump over policy disputes. Additionally, fluctuating oil prices and currency changes contribute to the economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Market jitters surfaced on Wall Street as the Trump administration accelerates efforts to finalize trade deals ahead of a key deadline this Wednesday. The U.S. is preparing to warn trading partners about potential tariff hikes set for August 1st.

Futures for the major indices showed declines, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tilting downwards. Trade tensions also reignited between Elon Musk and Trump following disagreements over recent spending legislation.

In the midst of this, oil prices saw fluctuations as OPEC+ announced increased output, while currency markets witnessed a rise in the U.S. dollar. Global stock markets presented a mixed bag, reflecting the uncertainty gripping investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

