Left Menu

US Drops Terror Designation for Syrian Group: HTS No Longer Al-Qaeda Branch

The Trump administration has removed the foreign terrorist label for the Nusra Front in Syria. Now operating as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS was once al-Qaeda's branch. A memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the change, published before its official Tuesday release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:06 IST
US Drops Terror Designation for Syrian Group: HTS No Longer Al-Qaeda Branch
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has unexpectedly withdrawn the foreign terrorist organization status from the Syrian-based Nusra Front, according to a memo released online on Monday.

The group, now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), was previously linked as al-Qaeda's Syrian fringe. The June 23 memo by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was initially published ahead of its formal appearance in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

In response, Syria's foreign ministry has yet to issue an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025