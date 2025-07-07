Tariff Tensions: U.S. Goes All-In on Global Trade Pressure

The Trump administration is intensifying its push for new trade deals, setting a deadline for Wednesday, with plans to send out warnings to international trade partners about impending tariff hikes that could commence on August 1.

This move heightens uncertainty for businesses, consumers, and the United States' trade allies. President Trump, who may extend the timeline for reaching agreements, is expected to decide on imposing said tariffs.

Amid ongoing negotiations, deals with the UK and Vietnam have been declared, while other nations remain in talks to avoid elevated tariffs on various imports, underscoring the administration's strategy to address trade imbalances.