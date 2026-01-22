Trump Pushes for Peace: A New Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump, while attending the World Economic Forum, disclosed having a constructive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.

In response to media inquiries, Trump communicated his determination to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that the war 'has to end' as it has claimed numerous lives.

The President has been persistently advocating for Putin and Zelenskyy to come to an agreement, expressing frustration over past deals falling through and reaffirming his confidence in negotiating the peace terms, despite acknowledging the challenges involved.