Trump Pushes for Peace: A New Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump reported positive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease ongoing hostilities. Trump, attending the World Economic Forum, indicated progress towards a peace deal but acknowledged the complexities of negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

US President Donald Trump, while attending the World Economic Forum, disclosed having a constructive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and revealed plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.

In response to media inquiries, Trump communicated his determination to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that the war 'has to end' as it has claimed numerous lives.

The President has been persistently advocating for Putin and Zelenskyy to come to an agreement, expressing frustration over past deals falling through and reaffirming his confidence in negotiating the peace terms, despite acknowledging the challenges involved.

Latest News

