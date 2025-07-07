Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Bamboo Boom: A New Factory Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Forest Development Corporation to consider establishing a bamboo processing factory in Una's Gagret area. This initiative aims to provide better prices for bamboo farmers in several districts and enhance monitoring at timber godowns with CCTV facilities.

Updated: 07-07-2025
In a significant move to boost the local economy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Forest Development Corporation to explore the establishment of a bamboo processing factory in the Gagret area of Una district. This measure is expected to offer competitive prices for bamboo farmers in Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts.

During the 215th board meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPSFDC), Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the importance of integrating National Transit Passes into the corporation's operations to streamline procedures for residents. He also mandated the installation of CCTV systems across all timber godowns to enhance monitoring and security.

The HPSFDC reported impressive financial achievements, with sales totaling Rs 289.91 crore from timber, rosin, and turpentine oil in the 2024-25 fiscal year, generating a net profit of Rs 14.93 crore, underscoring the corporation's vital role in the state's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

