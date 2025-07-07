Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Houthi Strike on Cargo Ship Sparks Israeli Retaliation

A cargo ship, Magic Seas, was attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-held ports. The attack on the vessel, which forced the crew to abandon, raises fears of increased conflict and disrupted global shipping routes amid the Israel-Hamas war tensions.

Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:59 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

A cargo ship named Magic Seas came under attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, heightening concerns over maritime safety in this critical shipping route. The Liberian-flagged vessel suffered drone and missile attacks that forced its crew of 22 to abandon the ship. They were rescued by a passing vessel.

The incident has spurred Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-controlled sites including ports and a power plant. The Israeli Defense Minister warned of further retaliatory strikes, emphasizing the risk of escalating tensions in a region already embroiled in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This attack and the subsequent military responses underscore the fragile geopolitical climate in the Middle East. It comes as potential ceasefire talks meander and as Iran considers re-engaging in nuclear negotiations amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

