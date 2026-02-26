Escalating Tensions: Afghan Response to Pakistani Airstrikes
Afghan military authorities have launched strikes against Pakistan as retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes. Afghanistan claims these strikes respond to Pakistan's actions in Nangarhar and Paktia, which allegedly killed civilians. No confirmation has yet come from Pakistan nor has information on casualties been provided.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated as Afghan military authorities have undertaken airstrikes against Pakistani forces. These strikes serve as a response to Pakistani air actions that transpired days prior in the Nangarhar and Paktia provinces.
The Afghan military's media office reported the onset of 'heavy clashes' starting Thursday night. The strikes are said to counteract the Pakistani military operations that allegedly left a trail of civilian casualties, including women and children.
While Pakistan claimed their strikes killed at least 70 militants, Afghanistan has denied this, asserting substantial civilian harm instead. Both sides are yet to provide further confirmation or details on the extent of the aftermath.
