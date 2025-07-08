Tesla's Turbulence: Elon Musk's Political Pursuits Shake Investor Confidence

Elon Musk's latest political endeavor, launching the 'America Party', is causing ripples within Tesla's community as shares plummeted nearly 8% on Monday. Investors are alarmed at this new distraction, with Tesla already grappling with a significant decline in sales and facing a demanding sales target to meet annual expectations.

The political move sparked a notable reaction from former ally President Donald Trump, escalating their public disagreement and threatening the substantial subsidies Musk's companies enjoy. This feud has intensified challenges for Tesla, especially after the company's failure to meet quarterly delivery goals, leading to a stark 35% drop in stock value since its peak in December.

Key concerns now center on Tesla's board and whether they can effectively manage Musk's dual roles. With Musk owning a significant portion of Tesla and overseeing multiple companies, there's growing pressure from investors and analysts regarding his capacity to lead amid political aspirations. The board's strategic decisions will be crucial as the future of Musk's role in the company is questioned.