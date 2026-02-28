Trump Weighs Options as US-Iran Talks Intensify Amid Tensions
President Donald Trump labels Iran as difficult and dangerous during nuclear talks, favoring peaceful resolutions amid military tensions. As negotiations in Geneva progress, Trump emphasizes the need for meaningful agreements and expresses dissatisfaction with Iran's current negotiation standpoints.
- Country:
- United States
In the latest development of the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Friday remarks on the complexities of dealing with Tehran. Trump's comments come amidst a tense geopolitical backdrop, as both countries engage in discussions in Geneva.
Addressing an audience in Texas, Trump underlined the gravity of the decisions facing his administration, stressing the historical violence attributed to Iran over decades. He emphasized the importance of securing meaningful agreements while referencing previous military actions with B2 bombers that targeted Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Meanwhile, the ongoing diplomatic efforts are observed against increased US military presence in the Middle East. Trump voiced dissatisfaction with Iran's approach to negotiations, asserting that nuclear weapon possession by Iran remains non-negotiable. As talks continue, the international community watches closely for further developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Embassy Authorizes Non-Essential Personnel Departure Amid Middle East Tensions
Geneva Talks Focus on Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Ongoing War
Crisis in the Gulf: Geneva Talks Aim to Avert Conflict
Dollar Stagnates Amid Supreme Court's Tariff Decision and Middle East Tensions
Bank of Israel Pauses Rate Cuts Amid Middle East Tensions