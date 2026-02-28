Trump Weighs Options as US-Iran Talks Intensify Amid Tensions

In the latest development of the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Friday remarks on the complexities of dealing with Tehran. Trump's comments come amidst a tense geopolitical backdrop, as both countries engage in discussions in Geneva.

Addressing an audience in Texas, Trump underlined the gravity of the decisions facing his administration, stressing the historical violence attributed to Iran over decades. He emphasized the importance of securing meaningful agreements while referencing previous military actions with B2 bombers that targeted Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, the ongoing diplomatic efforts are observed against increased US military presence in the Middle East. Trump voiced dissatisfaction with Iran's approach to negotiations, asserting that nuclear weapon possession by Iran remains non-negotiable. As talks continue, the international community watches closely for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)