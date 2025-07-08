Malaysia Pursues Fair Trade amid Revised U.S. Tariffs
Malaysia's trade ministry is actively engaging with the U.S. to address the recent imposition of a 25% tariff on Malaysian exports. The ministry aims for a balanced trade agreement, focusing on resolving outstanding issues and clarifying tariff impacts through good faith negotiations.
In response to a revised 25% tariff imposed on its exports by the United States, Malaysia's trade ministry is committed to fostering constructive dialogue. The ministry aims for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the U.S.
The ministry has stated its dedication to ongoing discussions with its American counterparts to address unresolved concerns, determine the scope and impact of the recent tariffs, and expedite a satisfactory negotiation conclusion.
These efforts underscore Malaysia's intention to maintain robust bilateral trade ties, despite the newly adjusted tariffs challenging the country's export landscape.
