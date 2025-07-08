Adani Power Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd.
Adani Power, India's foremost private thermal power producer, has acquired Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. with a Rs 4,000 crore deal, expanding its operational capacity to 18,150 MW. The acquisition, approved by NCLT, boosts Adani's strategy to revitalize stressed assets while supporting India's energy aspirations.
- Country:
- India
Adani Power Ltd., recognized as the leading private thermal power producer in India, has cemented its operational strength with the acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) for Rs 4,000 crore. According to an official company statement, the Nagpur-based 2x300 MW domestic coal-fired power plant acquisition was finalized under the guidelines of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
The National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai Bench approved Adani Power's resolution plan on June 18, 2025, with the implementation finalized on July 7, 2025. This strategic acquisition elevates Adani Power's total operating capacity to 18,150 MW. The firm continues to expand its power generation capabilities through a blend of brownfield and greenfield projects aimed at enhancing its base load capacity.
Currently, Adani Power is in the process of constructing six brownfield Ultra-supercritical power plants, each with a capacity of 1,600 MW, across several sites, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with a greenfield project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. These developments, coupled with the revival of a previously acquired plant in Korba, Chhattisgarh, position Adani Power to lead India's base load power market with 30,670 MW by 2030. The company's CEO, SB Khyalia, emphasized the strategic importance of VIPL acquisition, aligning with India's 'Electricity for All' mission by ensuring sustainable and affordable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Incuspaze's Strategic Leap: Stronger Co-Working Presence with Trios Acquisition
Shera Energy Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Zambian Acquisition
Sweden Bolsters Defense with New German Air System Acquisition
JSW Energy Secures KMPCL Acquisition, Resolves KWIPL Debt
Liberty Media's High-Speed Acquisition: EU Greenlights MotoGP Deal