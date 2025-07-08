Hardeep Singh Brar Takes the Wheel: New CEO for BMW India

In a strategic management shuffle, BMW Group India has announced the appointment of Hardeep Singh Brar as its new President and CEO, effective September 1, 2025.

The announcement follows Vikram Pawah's transition to Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. This move underscores India's pivotal role in BMW's regional growth strategy.

Brar, an industry stalwart with over three decades of experience, was previously the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, highlighting his deep-rooted expertise in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)