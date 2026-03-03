Assam BJP Nominates Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala for Rajya Sabha

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has extended his congratulations to cabinet colleague Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowala, for their nomination as BJP candidates in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Sarma praised both candidates for their grassroots origins and robust track record in public service, expressing confidence in their potential to enhance parliamentary processes.

The Rajya Sabha elections are set to cover 37 seats across 10 states, with current terms ending on April 9. Voting is scheduled for March 16, and official results will be declared the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)