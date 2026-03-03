Assam BJP Nominates Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala for Rajya Sabha
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala on their nomination as BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. The elections will cover 37 seats across 10 states. The terms of several sitting members will end on April 9, with voting slated for March 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has extended his congratulations to cabinet colleague Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowala, for their nomination as BJP candidates in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
Sarma praised both candidates for their grassroots origins and robust track record in public service, expressing confidence in their potential to enhance parliamentary processes.
The Rajya Sabha elections are set to cover 37 seats across 10 states, with current terms ending on April 9. Voting is scheduled for March 16, and official results will be declared the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
