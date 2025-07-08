Odisha Drivers Strike: Demands for Pension and Welfare Measures

A widespread strike by the Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha has disrupted private bus services across the state. On Tuesday, the drivers initiated a cease work protest demanding measures such as pensions, rest sheds, and other welfare initiatives for themselves.

The protest, involving thousands of drivers from buses, trucks, vans, taxis, and autorickshaws, has affected commuters in key cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Balasore. The drivers emphasized the need for pensions for those who can't drive past the age of 60 and additional compensations.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena acknowledged the drivers' concerns and is optimistic about resolving the matter in discussions with the protesting associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)