Zoho Expands Horizons with New Kottarakkara Campus and Strategic Acquisitions

Zoho Corporation inaugurates a new campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, enhancing R&D in AI and robotics. The facility supports local talent and partners with the Kerala Startup Mission, following the acquisition of Asimov Robotics. This initiative aims to develop technology from rural regions and local ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottarakkara (Kerala) | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:15 IST
Zoho Corp Expands R&D with New Campus in Kottarakkara Kerala, a Tier-four Town, and Acquires Start-up Asimov Robotics. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zoho Corporation has unveiled a new research and development campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, marking a significant expansion of its efforts in AI and robotics. The launch comes on the heels of Zoho's acquisition of Asimov Robotics, a Kochi-based startup known for creating robotic solutions designed for challenging and repetitive tasks across industries.

The inauguration, attended by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal, highlighted Zoho's commitment to building advanced technology solutions from rural areas. The Kottarakkara campus, which accommodates 250 employees, will serve as a center for AI and robotics research, supporting the company's decentralisation strategy by tapping into local talent pools.

In a strategic move, Zoho has partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission to propel its Deep Tech Product Studio initiative, fostering collaboration with emerging startups. Key figures such as Zoho US Co-founder Tony Thomas and former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath joined the event, showcasing the broad support for Zoho's regional tech development efforts.

