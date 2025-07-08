Zoho Expands Horizons with New Kottarakkara Campus and Strategic Acquisitions

Zoho Corporation has unveiled a new research and development campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala, marking a significant expansion of its efforts in AI and robotics. The launch comes on the heels of Zoho's acquisition of Asimov Robotics, a Kochi-based startup known for creating robotic solutions designed for challenging and repetitive tasks across industries.

The inauguration, attended by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal, highlighted Zoho's commitment to building advanced technology solutions from rural areas. The Kottarakkara campus, which accommodates 250 employees, will serve as a center for AI and robotics research, supporting the company's decentralisation strategy by tapping into local talent pools.

In a strategic move, Zoho has partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission to propel its Deep Tech Product Studio initiative, fostering collaboration with emerging startups. Key figures such as Zoho US Co-founder Tony Thomas and former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath joined the event, showcasing the broad support for Zoho's regional tech development efforts.