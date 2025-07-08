Ritco Logistics Garners Esteemed Recognition from HMEL for Polymer Transport Prowess
Ritco Logistics Ltd. has been honored by HMEL for its significant role in achieving a record polymer transportation volume for 2024-25, reflecting its commitment to excellence in logistics services. This accolade underscores Ritco's contribution towards meeting HMEL's landmark 2 million Metric Ton Polymer Sale target.
- Country:
- India
In a notable accolade within the logistics industry, Ritco Logistics Ltd., a prominent name in India's integrated logistics sector, was lauded by HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited) for its pivotal role in achieving the highest volume of polymer transportation by road during the fiscal year 2024-25.
The recognition ceremony took place at HMEL's Head Office in Noida, where Mr. M.S. Battu, Vice President - Marketing at HMEL, presented a commemorative trophy to the Ritco Logistics team. The award celebrates Ritco Logistics as a key partner in enabling HMEL to reach a monumental 2 million Metric Ton Polymer Sale milestone.
Receiving this accolade, Mr. Rajesh M Mudaliar, Chief Business Officer, alongside Mr. Hariom Sharma, Vice President, Operations at Ritco Logistics, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed their commitment to exceptional service delivery. This recognition marks Ritco's consistent efforts in enhancing the efficiency and reliability of bulk transportation from HMEL's facility in Bathinda, Punjab. The Ritco leadership highlighted the award as a testament to the power of collaborative growth and reiterated their mission to forge a future-ready logistics ecosystem across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Walkway Wellness: A Celebration of Unity and Yoga in Greater Noida
Lemon Tree Hotels to Manage Saya Group's Business Suites in Greater Noida
Ajnara Homes Fined for Water Misuse Amid Greater Noida Shortage
Manufacturing Sector Sees Growth Surge in 2024-25
India's Corporate Sector Rebounds with 7.2% Sales Growth in 2024-25