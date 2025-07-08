Titan Jewellery's Stellar Growth Amid Market Volatility

Titan, Tata group's jewellery and watchmaking brand, recorded a 20% growth in standalone revenue for the June quarter of FY26, as per its latest report.

The brand's jewellery division, responsible for over 80% of revenue, experienced an 18% year-on-year increase despite challenges posed by gold price volatility, which impacted consumer sentiment and resulted in flat buyer growth for flagship brands such as Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane.

Notwithstanding these hurdles, Titan's jewellery division remains a key revenue driver, bolstered during the Akshaya Tritiya period. The division also expanded its retail footprint by adding 19 new stores across India, contributing to a strong like-to-like domestic sales growth in early double digits.

