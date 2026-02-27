Left Menu

CIRCA by Art of Time: Revolutionizing Luxury Watch Retail

Art of Time launches CIRCA, a new luxury retail concept focusing on premium watches in India. CIRCA combines storytelling, heritage, and technology to offer a personalized buying experience for seasoned collectors and first-time buyers, marking a shift in luxury retail culture and consumer mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:27 IST
CIRCA by Art of Time: Revolutionizing Luxury Watch Retail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative stride, Art of Time has unveiled CIRCA, an experiential luxury retail concept centered around premium watches, reimagining their discovery, understanding, and ownership in India.

More than just a retail space, CIRCA reflects a modern consumer mindset that values meaningful experiences, emotional connections, and accessibility over mere transactions. By fusing storytelling with heritage and cutting-edge technology, CIRCA caters to both seasoned collectors and newcomers to luxury watch-buying.

With its first store in Noida and plans for expansion across India, CIRCA aims to create a cultural ecosystem where horology meets lifestyle, underlining Art of Time's commitment to providing informed, approachable, and engaging luxury retail experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026