CIRCA by Art of Time: Revolutionizing Luxury Watch Retail

In an innovative stride, Art of Time has unveiled CIRCA, an experiential luxury retail concept centered around premium watches, reimagining their discovery, understanding, and ownership in India.

More than just a retail space, CIRCA reflects a modern consumer mindset that values meaningful experiences, emotional connections, and accessibility over mere transactions. By fusing storytelling with heritage and cutting-edge technology, CIRCA caters to both seasoned collectors and newcomers to luxury watch-buying.

With its first store in Noida and plans for expansion across India, CIRCA aims to create a cultural ecosystem where horology meets lifestyle, underlining Art of Time's commitment to providing informed, approachable, and engaging luxury retail experiences.

