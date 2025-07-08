Global Markets React to U.S. Tariff Moves

Early European trading saw slight gains as Germany's DAX rose 0.2%, and the UK's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%. France's CAC 40 dipped slightly by 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.3%, and South Korea's Kospi surged 1.8%. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed broadly lower, influenced by impending U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. has informed key trading partners, including Japan and South Korea, of a 25% tariff scheduled for August 1, aiming to address trade imbalances. Market reactions have been mixed, with equity markets recovering initial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)