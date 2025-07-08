Left Menu

Global Markets React to U.S. Tariff Moves

Global stock markets experience mild gains and losses amidst new U.S. tariffs. European and Asian indices show mixed performance, while Wall Street closes lower. The U.S. has informed multiple countries of upcoming tariffs amid persistent trade imbalances, with the deadline for new trade deals looming before August 1.

Early European trading saw slight gains as Germany's DAX rose 0.2%, and the UK's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2%. France's CAC 40 dipped slightly by 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.3%, and South Korea's Kospi surged 1.8%. Meanwhile, Wall Street closed broadly lower, influenced by impending U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. has informed key trading partners, including Japan and South Korea, of a 25% tariff scheduled for August 1, aiming to address trade imbalances. Market reactions have been mixed, with equity markets recovering initial losses.

