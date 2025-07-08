Left Menu

Travel Food Services Ltd IPO: A Taste of Success in the Making?

The IPO of Travel Food Services Ltd was subscribed 25% on the second bidding day. The company raised Rs 600 crore from anchor investors, with all proceeds from the Rs 2,000 crore offer going to the selling shareholder, Kapur Family Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:10 IST
Travel Food Services Ltd IPO: A Taste of Success in the Making?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services Ltd has garnered 25% subscription by the second day of bidding. Data released by the NSE shows bids were received for 33,02,858 shares out of the 1,34,12,842 shares available.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) took up 28% of the quota, while non-institutional investors contributed 24% and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) secured 18% subscription. The company, which runs fast-food outlets and lounges at airports in India and Malaysia, earlier secured Rs 600 crore from anchor investors.

Entirely an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 2,000 crore, the IPO does not provide funds to Travel Food Services but benefits the Kapur Family Trust. Prominent backers include the SSP Group and several Kapur family members. Advisors include leading financial firms like Kotak Mahindra, HSBC, and ICICI Securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025