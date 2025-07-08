Tragic Incident at Bergamo Airport: Man Dies During Take-off Preparations
A man died tragically at Bergamo airport in Italy after being sucked into the engine of a departing plane. The airport was temporarily closed as investigations commenced. The deceased was not a passenger or staff member. Volotea, the airline involved, rescheduled passengers and offered psychological support.
In a tragic incident, Bergamo airport in Italy, a hub for low-cost flights near Milan, experienced temporary closure on Tuesday following the death of a man on its runway during take-off preparations.
The airport's operations were halted from 10.20 am to midday local time. The disruption was caused by an incident involving a man who ran toward a departing plane and was sucked into its engine. He was neither a passenger nor staff, and an investigation is underway.
Spanish airline Volotea confirmed the incident with its flight to Asturias, stating that the individual was not connected to the company. The 154 passengers on board were rescheduled for later flights and provided psychological support, reflecting the profound impact of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
