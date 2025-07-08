Pakistan Vows Resolution of UAE Visa Rejection Impasse

The Pakistani government has admitted to an increasing trend of visa rejections for its citizens, particularly affecting the business community's entry into the United Arab Emirates.

During a meeting with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured attendees of the government's commitment to resolving the matter. Naqvi emphasized his intention to discuss the issue with his UAE counterpart, expressing hope for a resolution in an upcoming meeting.

Naqvi also pointed out the government's efforts to boost the global reputation of the Pakistani passport, underscoring the pride associated with the ''green passport.'' Additionally, he noted measures to prevent dollar smuggling and contributions to the UAE's economy by approximately 1.9 million Pakistani expatriates.

