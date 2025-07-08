Pakistan Vows Resolution of UAE Visa Rejection Impasse
The Pakistani government acknowledges the growing number of visa rejections faced by its citizens entering the UAE, especially affecting the business community. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured businessmen of government efforts to address this issue while highlighting initiatives to enhance the Pakistani passport's global standing.
The Pakistani government has admitted to an increasing trend of visa rejections for its citizens, particularly affecting the business community's entry into the United Arab Emirates.
During a meeting with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured attendees of the government's commitment to resolving the matter. Naqvi emphasized his intention to discuss the issue with his UAE counterpart, expressing hope for a resolution in an upcoming meeting.
Naqvi also pointed out the government's efforts to boost the global reputation of the Pakistani passport, underscoring the pride associated with the ''green passport.'' Additionally, he noted measures to prevent dollar smuggling and contributions to the UAE's economy by approximately 1.9 million Pakistani expatriates.
