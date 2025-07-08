Left Menu

Uber Accelerates Indian Mobility with New Aggregator Policy and Innovative Features

Uber India has welcomed the Centre's new aggregator policy, which is aligned with feedback from various stakeholders. The policy offers regulatory clarity and allows private motorcycles for passenger rides. Uber is introducing new features, including a Price Lock and a simplified app for seniors, aimed at enhancing user experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:21 IST
Uber India has termed the Centre's newly notified aggregator policy as a forward-looking framework, highlighting its incorporation of inputs from drivers, riders, and industry players. Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, expressed the company's willingness to collaborate with state governments that choose to adopt the framework.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025, providing much-needed regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially allowing states to permit the use of private motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.

At a press conference, Singh declared the policy a victory for riders, drivers, and cities. Additionally, Uber introduced new features like Price Lock and Uber for Seniors to improve commuting experiences, catering to the diverse needs of riders, and expanding services like Courier XL and Uber Pet.

