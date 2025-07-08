Left Menu

Scrutiny Intensifies Over Airfare Hikes and Safety in Aviation Sector

Amid soaring airfares post-Maha Kumbh and Pahalgam terror attack, the DGCA plans measures to control price surges and improve air safety following an Ahmedabad crash. Air India is addressing fleet concerns, while parliamentary members demand audits for better operational safety. Safety and fair pricing remain top priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced plans to tackle sharp increases in air ticket prices, notable during events like the Maha Kumbh and post-Pahalgam terror attack. The high costs, alongside growing safety concerns following a deadly crash in Ahmedabad, caught the spotlight at a recent parliamentary panel meeting.

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, informed the committee that the airline plans to retrofit its fleet within two years to resolve frequent passenger complaints. The committee also highlighted ongoing safety issues, exacerbated by a tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash that resulted in significant fatalities.

Concerns were raised by MPs about operational safety, prompting demands for an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. A thorough analysis of black box data from the crash is anticipated, with an emphasis on revising user charges that exceed reasonable limits. The meeting united officials from civil aviation authorities and top airline executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

