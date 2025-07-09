Left Menu

Trump's Tough Tariff Threats: Global Trade Tensions Escalate

President Donald Trump warned 14 countries with increased tariffs unless trade deals are struck by August 1. Countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand plan to negotiate, while South Africa and Japan express concerns. This move aims to pressure these nations to open their markets to American goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:10 IST
Trump's Tough Tariff Threats: Global Trade Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has officially issued letters to 14 nations, notifying them of potential increased tariffs as part of a strategic push for new trade agreements. By August 1, these countries must finalize deals with the US or face higher import duties.

Among the nations receiving Trump's tariff notices, Myanmar plans to engage in negotiations to avoid the 40% tariffs, while Laos and Cambodia undertake similar efforts, attempting to adjust the tariffs to a less burdensome level. Meanwhile, Japan, faced with a proposed 25% tariff, has termed the move as 'extremely regrettable,' indicating a willingness to negotiate further.

The affected countries, which include key exporters such as Thailand, Bangladesh, and South Africa, are now scrutinizing their trade strategies. The responses vary from diplomatic efforts by South Africa to proposed trade expansions by Thailand, as they seek to balance trade dynamics with the United States.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025