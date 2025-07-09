Unraveling the Puzzle: Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
The investigation into Air India flight 171 crash focuses on the engine fuel control switches after analyzing flight and voice data recorders of the Boeing 787. The report was revealed by the Air Current, though Reuters has not confirmed it yet.
The investigation into the crash of Air India flight 171 has reached a critical juncture, with experts zeroing in on the engine fuel control switches. This development comes after an extensive analysis of the flight and voice data recorders from the Boeing 787.
According to a report by the Air Current, the intricate details of these switches are now under intense scrutiny as investigators strive to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.
As of Tuesday, Reuters has yet to independently verify the information disclosed in the report, leaving a shadow of uncertainty over the findings.
